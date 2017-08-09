FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox Q4 revenue $6.75 bln ​
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox Q4 revenue $6.75 bln ​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc:

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - ‍quarterly income from continuing operations attributable to 21st century fox stockholders of $0.27 per share ​

* Twenty-First Century Fox - qtrly adjusted quarterly EPS from continuing operations attributable to 21st Century Fox stockholders was $0.36 ‍​

* Twenty-First Century Fox - total quarterly revenues of $6.75 billion, $102 million, or 2%, increase from $6.65 billion of revenues reported in prior year quarter​

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - cable network programming quarterly segment OIBDA increased 19% to $1.44 billion‍​

* Twenty-First century fox inc - television reported quarterly segment OIBDA of $137 million, a $7 million decrease compared to the prior year quarter

* Twenty-First Century Fox - ‍filmed entertainment generated qtrly segment OIBDA loss of $22 million, down $186 million from $164 million contribution last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $6.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

