Jan 9 (Reuters) - Twitch:

* TWITCH SAYS OVERWATCH LEAGUE AND CO SIGN TWO-YEAR MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL

* TWITCH SAYS EVERY MATCH FROM SEASON ONE AND TWO OF OVERWATCH LEAGUE WILL BE BROADCAST LIVE ON TWITCH

* TWITCH SAYS EXCEPT CHINA, CO TO BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DIGITAL PROVIDER FOR OVERWATCH LEAGUE REGULAR-SEASON, PLAYOFFS, CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES