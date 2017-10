BRIEF-Twitter Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03; Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10; Qtrly revenue $590 million, down 4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $586.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly advertising revenue $503 million, down 8 percent

* Qtrly daily active users up 14 percent year-over-year; Qtrly average MAUs were 330 million, up 4 percent

* Says total ad engagements in quarter increased 99 percent; cost per engagement in quarter decreased 54 percent

* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be between $220 million and $240 million; sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 35 percent and 36 percent

* Sees Q4 capital expenditures to be no more than $110 million

* Says also expect that at high end of adjusted EBITDA range, company will likely be GAAP profitable for Q4

* Says discovered that since Q4 2014, company had incorrectly included users of some third-party applications as Twitter MAUs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: