FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Twitter says businesses can now add buttons to drive actions in Direct Messages - Blog
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 13, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Twitter says businesses can now add buttons to drive actions in Direct Messages - Blog

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Twitter says now, businesses can attach buttons to messages to make it easy for people to take actions outside of direct message conversation - Blog

* Twitter says up to 3 buttons can be attached to any message and can be used to open any web URL, including links to other features in Twitter app - Blog‍​

* Twitter says buttons on messages will begin rolling out on Tuesday and will soon be visible across our iOS, Android and Desktop Web Clients - Blog‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2soNUaw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.