BRIEF-Twitter says in dialogue with Congressional committees on investigations into Russian interference in U.S. election

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Twitter Inc - provides update on Russian interference in 2016 us election, bots, & misinformation

* Twitter Inc says is in dialogue with congressional committees with respect to investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Election

* Twitter-Vice president for public policy met with staff from senate select committee on intelligence and house permanent select committee on intelligence

* Twitter says of roughly 450 accounts that Facebook recently shared as part of their review, co concluded that 22 had corresponding accounts on twitter

* Twitter says shared with committee staff round-up of ads that three RT accounts targeted to the u.s. Market in 2016

* Twitter says in 2016, three Russia Today accounts promoted 1,823 tweets that definitely or potentially targeted the U.S. Market

* Twitter says over coming weeks and months, co will roll out several changes to actions it takes when co detects spammy or suspicious activity