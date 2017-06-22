FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment to contribute its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage Trust
#Financials
June 22, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment to contribute its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage Trust

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc -

* Two Harbors Investment Corp announces agreement to contribute its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. In connection with Granite Point IPO

* Two Harbors Investment - board of directors formed a committee of independent directors to review, negotiate and approve granite point transaction

* Two Harbors Investment says in exchange for contribution, granite point will issue to two harbors about 33.1 million shares of common stock of granite point

* Two Harbors Investment - agreed, subject to certain conditions, to purchase up to $20 million of granite point common stock in open market at designated prices

* Two Harbors Investment Corp - agreement to contribute $651 million in equity interests in th commercial holdings llc to granite point mortgage trust inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

