Jan 9 (Reuters) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc:

* TWO PORE GUYS SAYS COLLABORATING WITH MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS ON A SERIES OF ANALOG SIGNAL PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES

* TWO PORE GUYS - AS PART OF COLLABORATION, MAXIM HAS INVESTED IN CO THROUGH ITS VENTURE ARM MAXIM VENTURES