Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tyler Technologies Inc:

* TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES RADIO 10-33, AN AUDIO CAPTURE COMPANY

* TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC- ‍HAS ACQUIRED AUDIO AND DIGITAL TWO-WAY RADIO COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY AND RELATED ASSETS FROM RADIO 10-33​

* TYLER TECHNOLOGIES - ‍DURING COMING MONTHS, RADIO 10-33'S TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES OFFERINGS WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO TYLER OPERATIONS AND BRANDING​