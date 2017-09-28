FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tyson Foods sees adj. EPS $5.20-5.30 for FY17
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 28, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Tyson Foods sees adj. EPS $5.20-5.30 for FY17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods boosts FY2017 EPS guidance on strong beef segment performance

* Increased adjusted guidance for fiscal 2017, adjusted guidance for fiscal 2018 and cost savings targets for 2018-2020​

* Adjusted earnings guidance for 2017 fiscal year, which ends Saturday, has been increased to an adjusted $5.20-5.30 per share​

* Guidance for fiscal 2018 is an adjusted $5.70-5.85 earnings per share​

* In its fiscal Q4 earnings report, Tyson Foods plans to report restructuring and other charges of approximately $140 - $150 million​

* Expects cumulative net savings of $200 million, $400 million and $600 million over fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively​

* Plans to reduce headcount by approximately 450 positions across several areas and job levels​

* Most of eliminated positions will come from corporate offices in Springdale, Chicago and Cincinnati​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.