2 months ago
BRIEF-U3O8 Corp reports progress on capital restructuring
June 7, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-U3O8 Corp reports progress on capital restructuring

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - U3O8 Corp:

* U3O8 Corp reports progress on capital restructuring / director warrant exercise

* U3O8 - part of capital restructuring co reached agreement with shareholder to reprice, accelerate aggregate total of 19.3 million previously issued common share purchase warrants

* U3O8 - Keith Barron, founder and director of co, has offered to exercise out-of-money warrants as means of providing co with working capital that is not dilutive to co

* U3O8 - has offered to exercise approximately 2.85 million warrants that are priced at $0.035, which will provide company with approximately $100,000 in working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

