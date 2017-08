July 25 (Reuters) - EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY:

* TO DISTRIBUTE INTERIM DIVIDENDS OF 13 FILS PER SHARE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017

* MOBILE CUSTOMER BASE INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT DURING Q2 2017 TO 8.2 MILLION CUSTOMERS

* LOOKING FORWARD TO FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF VIRGIN MOBILE BRAND IN UAE SOON Source: (bit.ly/2gYNKll) Further company coverage: )