Nov 19 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK:

* BOARD ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF TIRAD MAHMOUD FROM HIS POSITION AS GROUP CEO OF BANK, AFTER BEING ON MEDICAL LEAVE FROM MARCH 2017

* SAYS KHAMIS BUHAROON, ADIB’S VICE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE AS ACTING CEO‍​ Further company coverage: )