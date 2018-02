Feb 15 (Reuters) - ALDAR PROPERTIES PJSC:

* FY NET PROFIT 2 BILLION DIRHAMS

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 12 FILS PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2017

* Q4 DEVELOPMENT SALES OF 1.2 BILLION DIRHAMS DRIVEN BY WATER'S EDGE AND WEST YAS‍​