Aug 7 (Reuters) - AMLAK FINANCE

* Q2 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHARHOLDERS 4.6 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS LOSS OF 36.7 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q2 INCOME FROM ISLAMIC FINANCING AND INVESTING ASSETS 46.6 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 43.6 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO