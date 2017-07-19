FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-UAE's Commercial Bank International Q2 profit falls
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-UAE's Commercial Bank International Q2 profit falls

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank International:

* Q2 net profit attributable to shareholders 31.7 million dirhams versus 32.2 million dirhams year ago

* H1 net profit 52.4 million dirhams

* As of end-June 2017, customer deposits 14.03 billion dirhams, up by 19 percent year-on-year

* As of end-June 2017, net loans and advances 13.57 billion dirhams, up by 6 percent year-on-year

* As of end-June 2017, capital adequacy ratio stable at 14.6 percent Source: (bit.ly/2tFozVS) Source: (bit.ly/2u8Nsg1) Further company coverage: )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.