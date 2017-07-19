BRIEF-UAE's Commercial Bank International Q2 profit falls

July 19 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank International:

* Q2 net profit attributable to shareholders 31.7 million dirhams versus 32.2 million dirhams year ago

* H1 net profit 52.4 million dirhams

* As of end-June 2017, customer deposits 14.03 billion dirhams, up by 19 percent year-on-year

* As of end-June 2017, net loans and advances 13.57 billion dirhams, up by 6 percent year-on-year

* As of end-June 2017, capital adequacy ratio stable at 14.6 percent