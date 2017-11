Nov 5 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANK INTERNATIONAL:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 33 MILLION DIRHAMS, UP 4 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 145 ‍​MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 128 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-SEPT 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STAND AT 14.7 PCT‍​

* AS OF END-SEPT 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 14.17 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 10 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-SEPT 2017, NET LOAN AND ADVANCES STAND AT 13.50 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR