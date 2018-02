Feb 11 (Reuters) - DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO:

* AWARDS ABOUT 100 MILLION DIRHAMS CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT TO EMIRATES ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING (EEE) FOR THIRD 132/11KV SUBSTATION AT AKOYA OXYGEN

* NEW SUBSTATION WILL FEED POWER TO FURTHER 2,888 VILLAS AND 855 APARTMENTS AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED WITHIN TWO YEARS Source: (bit.ly/2nRWfQ0) Further company coverage: