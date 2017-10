Aug 9 (Reuters) - NAKHEEL IPO-NAKH.DU

* AWARDS AED 430 MILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS FOR DUBAI’S DEIRA ISLANDS

* SAYS CO HAS INVESTED NEARLY 7.5 BILLION DIRHAMS IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS FOR DEIRA ISLANDS SO FAR, MORE ARE DUE SOON

* DEIRA ISLANDS NIGHT SOUK, WITH MORE THAN 5,300 WATERSIDE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND DUE TO OPEN IN 2018

* DEIRA ISLANDS IS EXPECTED TO HAVE POPULATION OF 250,000 AND TO CREATE 80,000 JOBS