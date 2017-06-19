FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-UAE's Tabreed says ENGIE acquires major shareholding in co
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-UAE's Tabreed says ENGIE acquires major shareholding in co

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - National Central Cooling Co:

* Says ENGIE is making an investment of approximately AED 2.8 billion to become a significant shareholder in co

* Mubadala to convert its mandatory convertible bonds into shares, with 1.086 billion shares (equivalent to a 40 percent shareholding in Tabreed, to be transferred to ENGIE at approximately AED 2.62 per share

* Remaining shares will be retained by Mubadala, taking its total shareholding in Tabreed to 1.137 billion shares, or approximately 42 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.