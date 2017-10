BRIEF-UAW members ratify labor agreement for Rockport Works

Sept 28 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp

* UAW members ratify labor agreement for Rockport Works

* AK Steel Holding Corp - ‍members of United Auto Workers Local 3044, have ratified a four year labor agreement​

* Ak Steel Holding Corp - labor agreement covering about 319 hourly production employees at company’s Rockport Works​

* Ak Steel - contract was ratified in voting held on September 27, 2017; UAW agreement will be in effect until September 30, 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: