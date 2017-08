July 11 (Reuters) - UAW:

* Nissan employees move forward with Union Organizing Drive‍​

* Employees have requested that the union vote take place over two days on July 31 and August 1

* Nissan employees announced plans to vote on a union at the company’s Canton Assembly Plant

* Nissan employees filed paperwork with National Labor Relations Board seeking a representation election for blue-collar employees at Canton Plant