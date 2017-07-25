FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc

* Uber aims to create 500,000 opportunities of self-employment in Mexico by 2018‍​

* Confirmed it has invested 2,300 million pesos in Mexico, and will invest another 6,800 million pesos during all of 2017 and 2018‍​

* Uber will start operations in at least 10 new more cities and will open 10 support centers in Mexico by December 2018‍​

* Uber Mexico intends to double number of active drivers within 18 months Source text: (ubr.to/2eKZLKp) Further company coverage:

