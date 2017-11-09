FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Uber CEO says bringing in Softbank would be good thing - NYT Dealbook Conference‍​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 3:52 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Uber CEO says bringing in Softbank would be good thing - NYT Dealbook Conference‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says after two months, feels better at where company is, than when he came into company- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says he wants Travis Kalanick to be involved- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says bringing in Softbank would be good thing- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says he told Travis that new CEO needs space- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says negotiations with Softbank ongoing - CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says he did not ask to read the holder report- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says board went in bad direction, product is good- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says 2019 is target for IPO - CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says Travis and whole board agrees that we should now go public- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says values of company were not perfect- CNBC Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.