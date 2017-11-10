FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBI Banca Q3 net profit 37.3 mln euros vs 43.7 mln in Q2
November 10, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-UBI Banca Q3 net profit 37.3 mln euros vs 43.7 mln in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Unione Di Banche Italiane says:

* Q3 net profit excluding non-recurring items and including three recently acquired banks at 37.3 million euros vs 43.7 mln euros in Q2

* 9-month net profit excluding non-recurring items and including three recently acquired banks 167.3 million euros

* fully-loaded CET1 ratio 11.54 percent end-September

* Q3 net interest income 402.5 million euros

* loan writedowns in Q3 at 135.1 million euros

* net impaired loans 8.4 billion euros at end-September

* non-performing loan (NPL) coverage including write-offs at 48.6 percent

* gross NPL stock end September 14.033 billion euros

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

