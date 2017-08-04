FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-UBI posts 696 mln euro H1 net thanks to 3 small banks recently acquired
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-UBI posts 696 mln euro H1 net thanks to 3 small banks recently acquired

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy's UBI Banca says:

* Fully-loaded CET1 ratio 11.32 percent at end-June versus 11.29 percent at end-March

* H1 net profit 696 million euros including badwill from acquisition of three small regional banks

* H1 net profit 130 million euros net of extraordinary items

* Stand-alone H1 operating income 1.62 billion euros up 2.4 percent year-on-year

* Stand-alone net interest income down 9.8 percent in H1 due to smaller size and different mix of the securities portfolio and falling spreads on loans. Lower interest income on unlikely-to-pay loans also weighed

* Stand-alone net fee and commissions 714 million euros up 7 percent year-on-year

* Stand-alone loan writedowns 287 million euros in H1

* Gross impaired loans 14.1 billion euros at end-June including the three banks recently acquired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.