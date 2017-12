Dec 12 (Reuters) - UBI Banca says:

* GUIDELINES APPROVED TODAY BY SUPERVISORY BOARD ENVISAGE ADOPTION OF A SINGLE TIER GOVERNANCE SYSTEM

* BANK TO HAVE SINGLE BOARD OF DIRECTORS COMPOSED OF 15 MEMBERS

* WITHIN BOARD THERE WILL BE MANAGEMENT CONTROL COMMITTEE OF FIVE MEMBERS

* TWO THIRDS OF BOARD MEMBERS WILL BE INDEPENDENT