FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks ‍expects revenues for quarter ending September 30, 2017 between $240 mln and $250 mln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 19, 2017 / 11:01 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks ‍expects revenues for quarter ending September 30, 2017 between $240 mln and $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc:

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍expects its revenues for its fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2017 to range between $240 million and $250 million - SEC filing​

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍on September 18, board of directors of company approved an additional $100 million stock repurchase program​

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍new repurchase program expires on September 30, 2018​

* Q1 revenue view $234.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2xbtKCF) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.