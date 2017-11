Nov 7 (Reuters) - UBISOFT:

* H1 SALES EUR 466.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 281.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NON-IFRS OPERATING INCOME EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 61.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS FY 2017-18 TARGETS

* EXPECTS Q3 OF ABOUT EUR 630 MILLION, UP BY AROUND 19 PERCENT YOY

* CONFIRMS FY 2018-19 TARGETS