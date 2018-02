Feb 22 (Reuters) - UBM Development AG:

* UBM REALITÄTENENTWICKLUNG AG - UBM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 100 MILLION HYBRID BOND

* SAYS ‍COUPON WAS SET AT 5.50%​

* SAYS ‍PERPETUAL BOND HAS AN EARLY REDEMPTION OPTION OF ISSUER AFTER FIVE YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)