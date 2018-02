Feb 13 (Reuters) - UBM DEVELOPMENT AG:

* CONSIDERS THE ISSUE OF A SUBORDINATED BOND (HYBRID BOND)

* UBM DEVELOPMENT - ‍ISSUE WHICH WILL BE DIRECTED EXCLUSIVELY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MARCH 2018​

* FINAL VOLUME OF ISSUE HAS NOT YET BEEN FIXED AND WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING AN INVESTOR ROADSHOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)