Oct 5 (Reuters) - UBM DEVELOPMENT AG:

* ‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED A NEW CORPORATE BOND ON CAPITAL MARKET​

* ‍NEW UBM BOND 2017-2022 WAS ISSUED WITH A COUPON OF 3.25% AND A FIVE-YEAR MATURITY​

* ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS ESPECIALLY FOR PLANNED INCREASE IN ACTIVITIES ON MARKETS OF GERMANY, AUSTRIA AND POLAND​