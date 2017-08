July 28 (Reuters) - UBM Plc:

* H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 19.6 PERCENT TO 111.7 MILLION STG

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 18 PERCENT TO 448.4 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 5.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* UBM PLC - HY GROUP REVENUE UP 18.0% AT £448.4M (+8.3% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY)

* UBM PLC - OUTLOOK FOR YEAR IS UNCHANGED

* UBM PLC - FULL YEAR DIVIDEND IS LIKELY TO GROW AT A FASTER RATE THAN IN RECENT YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)