BRIEF-UCB 9-month revenue up at 3.3 billion euros, 2017 outlook increased

Oct 20 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE INCREASED TO € 3.3 BILLION, BY 9%; MAIN PRODUCTS GREW BY 15% TO € 2.6 BILLION

* 9-MONTH NEUPRO REVENUE EUR 230 MILLION VERSUS EUR 217 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* 9M VIMPAT REVENUE EUR 707‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 586 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M KEPPRA REVENUE EUR 607‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 538 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M IMMUNOLOGY/CIMZIA REVENUE EUR ‍​1.02 BILLION VERSUS EUR 927 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH BRIVIACT REVENUE EUR 57 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2017 INCREASED: NOW REVENUE EXPECTED BETWEEN €4.4 - 4.5BN. REBITDA BETWEEN €1.25 - 1.35BN‍​

* 9M NEUROLOGY REVENUE EUR ‍​ 1.60 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.35 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2017 INCREASED: NOW EXPECTED CORE EPS BETWEEN €4.10 – 4.50

* BRIVIACT APPROVED AS MONOTHERAPY IN THE U.S.‍​

* BRIVIACT APPROVED AS MONOTHERAPY IN THE U.S.‍​

* VIMPAT APPROVED AS MONOTHERAPY IN JAPAN AND FOR CHILDREN AS ADD-ON THERAPY IN THE EU.