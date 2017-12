Dec 20 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* BIMEKIZUMAB DEMONSTRATES IMPRESSIVE JOINT AND SKIN RESPONSES FOR PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS‍​

* ANNOUNCES PHASE 2B BE ACTIVE STUDY MET THE PRIMARY OBJECTIVE OF ESTABLISHING DOSE RESPONSE FOR BIMEKIZUMAB WITH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE Source text: bit.ly/2kPE0Ir Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)