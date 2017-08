Aug 9 (Reuters) - UCHUMI SUPERMARKETS LTD:

* SAYS THAT CO HAS FROM AUG. 1, 2017, COMMENCED DISCUSSIONS WITH A POTENTIAL INVESTOR

* BOARD IS TARGETING TO RAISE 3.5 BILLION SHILLINGS THROUGH EQUITY CAPITAL BY ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)