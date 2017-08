July 17 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare Plc:

* Says acquisition of Cambridge Biomarketing LLC, a US-based healthcare communications business, for a total consideration of up to $35 mln

* Cambridge Biomarketing is being acquired for an initial consideration of $30 mln, with additional consideration of up to $5 mln