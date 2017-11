BRIEF-UDG Healthcare reports ‍FY net revenue growth of 12 pct to $1,028.5 mln​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare Plc:

* SAYS ‍FY NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 12% (16% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $1,028.5 MILLION.​

* ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 17%​

* ‍NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 12% (16% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $1,028.5 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍HAS NOW REDEPLOYED OVER TWO THIRDS OF NET PROCEEDS FROM 2016 SALE OF UNITED DRUG SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS TO MCKESSON​

* PROPOSED 7.5% INCREASE IN FINAL DIVIDEND TO $9.72C PER SHARE, YIELDING A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 7% TO $13.3C PER SHARE​

* ‍UDG HEALTHCARE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, ALAN RALPH, HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM HIS ROLE BY END OF 2018​

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS ORGANIC GROWTH TO ACCELERATE DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR​

* FY ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF 12% (17% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $129.3 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)