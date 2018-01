Jan 30 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare Plc:

* UDG HEALTHCARE - ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR QUARTER TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 WELL AHEAD OF SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR, AIDED BY RECENT ACQUISITIONS​

* ‍Q1 SHARP‘S OPERATING PROFIT WAS BEHIND SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​

* ‍PERFORMANCE OF SHARP US IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018​