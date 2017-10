Aug 3 (Reuters) - UDG HEALTHCARE PLC

* Q3 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AHEAD OF SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​

* ‍GROUP REVENUE AND ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR NINE MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2017 ARE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND WELL AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: