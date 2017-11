BRIEF-UDR Prices $300 Mln Of 3.50 Pct Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028

Nov 29 (Reuters) - UDR Inc:

* UDR PRICES $300 MILLION OF 3.50% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028 AND ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING 4.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* UDR INC - ‍NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.601% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, PLUS ACCRUED INTEREST FROM DECEMBER 13, 2017 TO YIELD 3.547% TO MATURITY​

* UDR INC - ‍NOTES WILL MATURE ON JANUARY 15, 2028​

* UDR INC - ‍IT WILL REDEEM ALL $300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS OUTSTANDING 4.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE JUNE 1, 2018​

* UDR INC - ‍EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR REPAYMENT OF DEBT, INCLUDING FUNDING REDEMPTION OF 4.25% SENIOR NOTES​

* UDR INC - ‍AS RESULT OF REDEMPTION CO EXPECTS TO INCUR A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF ABOUT $3.0 MILLION - $3.5 MILLION TO NET INCOME & FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS IN Q4 2017​