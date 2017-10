Sept 29 (Reuters) - UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG

* H1 ‍EBITDA FOR GROUP POSITIVE WITH 1.281 MN EUR​

* H1 ‍EBIT FOR UET GROUP IS 0.167 MN EUR​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED RESULT OF FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS -0.141 MN EUR (PREVIOUS YEAR: -1.294 MN EUR)​

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF 27.528 MN EUR, -18 %​