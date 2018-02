Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ugi Corp:

* UGI CORP - ‍NAMED TED J. JASTRZEBSKI TO POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE ON OR BEFORE MAY 21, 2018​