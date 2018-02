Jan 31 (Reuters) - UGI Corp:

* UGI REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.01

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.07

* BOTH UNITED STATES AND FRANCE ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION THAT GENERATED ONE-TIME BENEFITS TO EPS OF $1.04 IN CURRENT QUARTER

* ‍FOR FY, ON A COMBINED BASIS, TAX LAW CHANGES ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE A NET BENEFIT TO EPS OF $0.15 TO $0.25, $0.09 OF WHICH WAS RECORDED IN Q1​