BRIEF-UK builder Persimmon's Q3 total sales rate per site flat

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc

* ‍customer activity has strengthened in line with traditional seasonality as we have moved from quieter summer weeks into autumn period.​

* ‍consumer confidence is resilient and mortgage lenders remain keen to compete for new business, with mortgage approvals for q3 being c. 8% ahead of last year.​

* ‍enquiries received from customers, including website traffic, have been running in line with elevated levels of last year despite group’s total sales outlet numbers being c.10% lower over autumn period to date.​

* ‍group’s total sales rate per site in period since we reported our half year results has been in line with prior year, which was 14% ahead of 2015 due to particularly strong sales post 2016 eu referendum.​

* ‍group is likely to hold increased cash balances at 31 december 2017 subject to timing of further land investment (30 june 2017: £1,120.4 million).​