Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* UK DATA PROTECTION REGULATOR ICO SAYS “UBER HAS CONFIRMED ITS DATA BREACH IN OCTOBER 2016 AFFECTED APPROXIMATELY 2.7 MILLION USER ACCOUNTS IN THE UK”‍​

* UK DATA PROTECTION REGULATOR ICO SAYS EXPECT UBER TO ALERT ALL THOSE AFFECTED IN THE UK AS SOON AS POSSIBLE‍​