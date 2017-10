BRIEF-UK engineering group GKN's CEO to retire, finance director to leave

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc

* ‍CHIEF EXECUTIVE NIGEL STEIN HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE​

* KEVIN CUMMINGS, CURRENTLY CHIEF EXECUTIVE AEROSPACE, WILL SUCCEED NIGEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018

* ‍STEIN WILL STEP DOWN FROM THAT ROLE ON 31 DECEMBER 2017 AND AS A DIRECTOR ON 14 MARCH 2018​

* ADAM WALKER, GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR SINCE FEBRUARY 2014, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE GKN TO TAKE UP AN OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE OF ENGINEERING SECTOR

* BOARD HAS APPOINTED JOS SCLATER TO ROLE OF GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR TO SUCCEED WALKER