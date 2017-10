Sept 13 (Reuters) - LV=

* LV=-GENERAL INSURANCE GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS UP 4% TO £817M (HY 2016: £785M)

* LV=- OPERATING PROFIT FROM TRADING OPERATIONS UP 58% TO £82M (HY 2016: £52M)

* LV=-PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR THE GROUP UP TO £56M (HY 2016: £1M)

* LV=-GROUP SOLVENCY II CAPITAL COVERAGE RATIO UP TO 153% (FY 2016: 140%)

* LV=-IN GENERAL INSURANCE WE HAVE SUCCESSFULLY MANAGED THE IMPACT OF THE OGDEN DISCOUNT RATE CHANGE