BRIEF-UK markets watchdog launches study into wholesale insurance broker sector​
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 7:04 AM / in a day

BRIEF-UK markets watchdog launches study into wholesale insurance broker sector​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* Financial conduct authority (fca) has today launched a market study to assess how competition is working in wholesale insurance broker sector.​

* ‍fca wants to ensure that sector is working well, and fosters innovation and competition in interests of its diverse range of clients.​

* ‍fca plans to explore how competition is currently working and whether it could work better.​

* Fca believes that effective competition contributes to ensuring london remains an international centre for insurance.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Huw Jones)

