Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukf (Holdings) Ltd:

* UKF (HOLDINGS)-PERFECT THINKING GLOBAL & VENDORS ENTERED SPA, OFFEROR AGREED TO BUY SALE SHARES OF ABOUT 15.87% OF EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO

* ‍TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SALE SHARES IS HK$180.8 MILLION EQUIVALENT TO HK$0.25 PER SALE SHARE​

