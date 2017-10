Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* CMA says opticians merger could lead to worse deal for some customers.

* Says planned purchase of Tesco Opticians by Vision Express could lead to a worse deal for customers in 3 local areas.

* Says if Vision Express does not offer sufficient undertakings to address the concerns, the merger will be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)